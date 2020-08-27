Rory Owen Marr Sr.

May 20, 1947 - Aug. 20, 2020

GLENS FALLS - Rory Owen Marr Sr., age 73, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. He was a native of Glens Falls, and a resident of Gibson, Louisiana.

Rory is survived by his wife of 45 years, Gloria Ann Lathrop MacDougall; his stepson, John R. MacDougall, Jr. and his wife, Andrea; and James E. MacDougall, Sr. and his wife, Corawan "Pung"; his stepdaughter, Anne M. Boudreaux and her husband, Clinton; his brother, Sean Marr; his grandchildren: Amber Marr, Dylan Marr, Devin Marr, Sara MacDougall, Jeffrey MacDougall, Kimberly Wiggins, Evan Boudreaux, James "Jimmy" MacDougall, Jr., Ryan MacDougall, Edward MacDougall, Joshua MacDougall, Bam MacDougall, Bum MacDougall; his great-grandchild, Justin Wiggins, Jr.; and five great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews in New York.

Rory is preceded in death by his son, Rory O. Marr, Jr.; his daughter, Jeanne Marr; his parents, Joseph Henry Marr and Frances Madelyn Hurley Marr Golden; his stepchildren: Jeffrey and Amy MacDougall; his brothers: John, Brien Sr., and Phelan Marr; his sisters: Noreen Cheney and Darcie Carpenter.

Rory was a licensed air condition and refrigeration technician as well as a maintenance and handy man. He enjoyed Mardi Gras and spending time with family and friends. He was known for helping people. He never met a stranger. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He will be dearly missed by all.

Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. is honored to serve the Marr family.