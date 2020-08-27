Menu
Search
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Abby Christine Brewer

Abby Christine Brewer

Dec. 24, 1992 - Aug. 11, 2020

WATERFORD - Our beloved Abby Christine Brewer, 27, passed away Aug. 11, 2020 after fighting a courageous battle with her mental health and substance use disorder.

She was born Dec. 24, 1992 at Saratoga Hospital and grew up in Mechanicville. She graduated with honors from Watervliet High School in 2011. Abby was feisty, outspoken, quick witted, very artistic and a wonderful poet. Her amazing sense of humor and beautiful smile could light up any room. Abby wanted to live life to its fullest potential. We wish she recognized the strength and beauty everyone else saw in her.

Abby is survived by her cherished son, Axel; her mother, Kathy Brewer of Waterford; her father, Todd and stepmom, Jaimie Brewer, of Florida; her siblings, Sarah, Ben, Isabella and Luca; her maternal grandparents, Josette Pinsonneault and Robert and Adele Kraszewski Sr.; her paternal grandparents, Stella and Anthony Wallaitis along with several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Family and friends are invited to attend a service of remembrance at 1 p.m. on Saturday Aug. 29 at the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home, 133 Broad St., Waterford. Calling hours will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service. Masks will be required and social distancing and occupancy regulations will be observed.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Abby's name and memory to St. Luke's Recovery Resource Center, 40 McBride Road, Mechanicville, NY 12118 or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 950 New Loudon Road, #330, Latham, NY 12110.

To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit Brendesefuneralhome.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Post-Star on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Aug
29
Calling hours
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St, Waterford, NY 12188
Aug
29
Service
1:00p.m.
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
133 Broad St, Waterford, NY 12188
Funeral services provided by:
Phillip J. Brendese Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
8 Entries
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Carrie Jaycox
Friend
August 27, 2020
Abby I ain't seen ya since we was all kids but you was like my little sister way back when. Good people. It's hard to think you won't give the world any more memories kid. Those memories we hold of each other, here and gone are really what keeps us all kickin. The world is now less bright.
Kevin
Friend
August 26, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Thinking of your family and you are in my prayers. Sending a hug.
Carmella Hein
Friend
August 26, 2020
Such a tragic loss. Condolences and prayers to your family. Such a beautiful young woman.
Anonymous
August 26, 2020
Kathy, Todd, Jaimie, Sarah, Ben & the rest of Abby's family,
I can't even imagine the hole you feel in your heart right now and I have no words to ease your pain, but may you find comfort in knowing that Abby is no longer suffering. The struggle is over for her and she is finally at peace. May you take solace in seeing Abby every time you look at Axel and sharing stories with him of his wonderful Mom. I'm sure that every time you see that sweet face and hear his cute little voice and comments you will see Abby and know that she is not far away. She will always be an angel for you all.
Love and hugs.
May she rest in peace.
xoxo
Barbara Ten Eyck
Friend
August 26, 2020
I’ll love you forever. I’ll like you for always. As long as I’m living, my baby you’ll be.

Love,
Mom
Kathy Brewer
Mother
August 26, 2020
Please accept my sincerest condolences on the death of your dear Abby, and know that you will be in my prayers.
Rt. Rev. Jonathan Gray
August 26, 2020
I miss you every second of every minute of every hour of every day. I know you are finally at peace. I love you forever.
Kathy Brewer
Mother
August 26, 2020