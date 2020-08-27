Bonnie Ruby Brown

Aug. 31, 1957 - Aug. 25, 2020

HUDSON FALLS - Bonnie Ruby Brown, 62, of Hudson Falls, has found peace in the arms of her Lord and Savior, on Aug. 25, 2020, after a long battle with her health.

Born on Aug. 31, 1957, in Glens Falls Hospital to Ivon and Cora Waldron. Bonnie spent her childhood living in North Creek.

On Dec. 24, 1977, she married J. Knox Brown, II at the North Creek Baptist Church, surrounded by her loved ones.

Bonnie enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her nine grandkids. She loved teaching anyone who would listen, how to cook. Bonnie enjoyed crafts, scrapbooking and making cards, when her hands would allow. She also loved painting and making signs to give to those she loved. Bonnie had a good sense of humor and enjoyed trying to frighten someone by hiding just around the corner. Many times, she would forget we could follow her oxygen tube. Bonnie found comfort in her nightly prayers, talks with her siblings and her Bible.

Bonnie was an adored wife, mother, Mooty and Nana, who was deeply loved and will be dearly missed.

Besides her parents, Bonnie has been welcomed home by her sisters: Evie Dingee and Carol Thomas, her mother and father in law, Pat and John Brown, but most importantly, her daughter, Jennifer Lynn.

Those left to carry on her memory are her husband of 42 years, Knox; their children: Lisa Lochner and her husband, Brett, and their children, Olivia, Jacob and Oliver, all of Hudson Falls, Georgia Washburn and her husband, Alan, and their children, Alan and Elijah of South Carolina and Casey Mechanick and her fiancé, Adam Styers and their children, Alexander, Dylan, Lily, Natalie, all of Hudson Falls. She also leaves behind her siblings: Ivon (Rose) Waldron, Sharon (Kenny) Hammond, Ellen (Jim) French, all of North Creek and Robert Dingee of Florida; her brother-in-law, Rusty Riddell; her sister in law, Linda Whiting; along with many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls. Due to the pandemic, face masks and social distances will be required.

Graveside Service will be private at Gerald B.H. Solomon-Saratoga National Cemetery in Saratoga.

Bonnie's family would like to thank the staff of A3 Palliative Care and Hospice teams of Saratoga Hospital, for all the care, attention and support given to Bonnie and her family during this time.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.