Elvita M. Wester

Oct. 14, 1944 - Aug. 25, 2020

CORINTH - Elvita M. Wester, 75, of Pine St., went home to the Lord, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital following a short illness.

Born on Oct. 14, 1944 in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Loretta (Dean) Collard.

Elvita graduated from Corinth High School in 1966.

She then married Douglas Wester on Sept. 10, 1966 in Corinth and the couple resided on Hamilton Avenue for many years.

Elvita was a member of the Corinth Free Methodist Church for several years.

She enjoyed reading, crocheting, gardening, painting, and spending time with her family.

Besides her parents, she was also predeceased by one brother, Thomas Collard Jr.

Survivors besides her loving husband of 54 years, include three children, Pastor Ernie Wester (Anita) of Corinth, Cindy Thew of Hudson Falls, and Douglas Wester Jr. (Becky) of Corinth; seven grandchildren: Joe (Crystal), Zachary, Ethan, Owen, Douglas III, Elijah; one great-granddaughter, Paisley; two aunts: Anna Tyrell and Helen "Happy" Fish; six siblings: Rose Hopkins (Eugene) of Utah, Loretta "Kathy" Collard of Corinth, Pat Cowles (Warren) of Corinth, Chris Collard (Dianne) of Tennessee,, Gerald Collard (Renee) of Adirondack, and Teri Seyes of New York; her brother and sisters-in-law, Dale Wester (Janet) of Corinth, Trina Hamm (Ron Hayes), and Tracey Weaver of Wilton; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Celebration of Elvita's life will be held at a later date to be announced.

The family wishes to thank the staff and nurses on the Third floor at Saratoga Hospital and also Community Hospice of Saratoga for their kindness and compassionate care given to Elvita during her illness.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.