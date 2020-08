Susan Ann 'Susie' Kaveny

KINGSBURY - Committal service for Susan Ann "Susie" Kaveny, who passed away on April 1, 2020 will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Kingsbury Cemetery in the town of Kingsbury, with the Rev. Tony Childs, officiating

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.