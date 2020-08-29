Jimmy E. Newman

Jan. 12, 1993 - Aug. 16, 2020

GRANVILLE - Jimmy Evertton Newman, age 27, passed away on Aug. 16, 2020.

Jimmy was born on Jan. 12, 1993 in Brooklyn, NY the son of the late James H. Dunn and Carleen Newman Stenson.

Jimmy met and married Ashley (Waite) and moved to Granville. He quickly learned to love the rural life. He enjoyed helping his father-in-law on the family farm and learning to drive the tractor. He was a wonderful son, husband and father. Jimmy loved playing football and basketball and video games with his cousins Buzzo and Martin. His beautiful smile we live on in the hearts of all who loved him.

Jimmy was predeceased by his father, paternal grandmother Elaine Dunn and maternal grandfather Everett Newman and niece, Loveyuh. He is survived by his wife, Ashley, and his daughter Arhianna White. He will be forever missed by his mother, Carleen Newman-Stenson and his father John Stenson; his grandparents Margaret and George; his brothers: Michael, Everetton, John and his sister Rebecca. He was blessed with many nieces and nephews who greatly loved him: Khylo, Joseph, Kadezsha, Royce, Alexis, Georgia, Addison, Aaliyah, Malachi and Savannah.

Jimmy was laid to eternal rest in Pineview Cemetery in Queensbury.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Robert M. King Funeral Home, Granville, NY.