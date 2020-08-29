Suzanne McWhorter

Feb. 23, 1940 - Aug. 27, 2020

ARGYLE - Suzanne McWhorter, 80, passed away Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family.

Born Feb. 23, 1940 to the late Frederick and Marguerite (Jones) Way.

On Aug. 10, 1963, she married the love of her life, Bruce McWhorter in Scotia.

uzanne worked for many years as a Legal Secretary in Glens Falls.

She enjoyed waterskiing on the Mohawk River and Cossayuna Lake in her younger years. In her retirement, Sue could be found working at the Argyle Library. She loved taking trips out West with the McWhorters, along with taking trips with the senior club.

In addition to her parents and husband, Sue was predeceased by her brother, Bob Way.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Rick McWhorter and his wife, Heather, and Ron McWhorter and his wife, Gwen; her grandchildren: Tyler, Justin, Julie and Molly McWhorter; her brother, Jim Way and his wife, Kay, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations in Sue's memory can be made to Argyle Public Library, 21 Sheridan St., Argyle, NY 12809.

Arrangements are in the care M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809.

