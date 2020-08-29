Ramona Jean Cole

Aug. 4, 1945 - June 26, 2020

SARATOGA SPRINGS - Ramona Jean Cole passed away Friday, June 26, 2020 at Saratoga Springs Hospital after a brief illness. Born Aug. 4, 1945 at Mary McClellan Hospital in the village of Cambridge, she was the daughter of the late Florence Johnson.

Ramona worked for many years in the sewing industry including Van Raalte Mills in Saratoga Springs. She loved to take nephews and nieces to camp with her along with her life partner, the late John Westcott. They had great memories of those times.

Ramona is survived by her sons: Christopher Yarosz of Ballston Spa, Matthew Yarosz of Florida; her stepchildren: Tammy Westcott, Gordon Westcott, John Westcott (Emma) all of Saratoga Springs and Robert Westcott (Laurie) of Cambridge; as well as siblings: Roxanna Whipple (Art) of Corinth, Deborah Casey (Larry) of Eagle River, Arkansas, George Johnson (Brenda), Diana Casey both of Anchorage, Alaska, David Johnson (Liz) and Linda Beagle both of Gansevoort. In addition, she leaves many loved nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff at Saratoga Hospital and Community Hospice of Saratoga for the excellent care they provided for Ramona.

Family and friends are invited to call from 1 to 2 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 at the William J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, 628 N. Broadway, Saratoga Springs, NY, 518-584-5373. Face masks and social distancing will be required. A Celebration of Life will follow from 3 to 5 p.m. at Saratoga Escape, 265 Brigham Road, Greenfield Center, NY.

Burial will take place at 11 a.m., Monday. Aug. 31, 2020 at Maplewood Cemetery, Saratoga Springs.

Donations in Ramona's name may be made to a charity of one's choice.

