William John Holl

Aug. 8, 1962 - April 19, 2020

QUEENSBURY - It is with great sadness we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved son, William John Holl.

Formerly of Queensbury, William, 57 years old, died on April 19, 2020, at the Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa, Arizona, from complications of a long-termed heart illness. He was the eldest of three beloved sons of William H. & Phyllis K. Gardner Holl of Queensbury.

Bill was born at Glens Falls Hospital on Aug. 8, 1962 and grew up in Queensbury. He was a graduate of Queensbury High School and proud to be a member of the first winning Foothills Council Sectional Championship Football Team. He was an avid skier and like his brothers, spent most free time at West Mountain in the winter. After high school graduation, Bill attended and graduated from NYS Correction Officers School. He worked at Sing Sing and then eventually at Great Meadow at Comstock. After several years, he grew restless and realized that a change was needed. Bill spent the last 25 years in the Scottsdale, Arizona-area pursuing his dream of designing and modifying motorcycles and vehicles. He was employed by Easy Riders, a large Harley Motorcycle Dealership for many years, and eventually ran his own shop until retirement due to health issues. Bill could fix anything and if there wasn't a tool to use, he'd make one.

Bill is survived by his parents, William and Phyllis; his brother, Thomas H. and youngest brother, Douglas L.; his wife, Heather Glenn Holl and their children: Alexander G. and Kinsley G. Holl. He is also survived by two adult daughters and his aunt Susan G. Mahoski of Bath, Pennsylvania and his uncle Kenneth Mahoski of Auburn; and several cousins.

Billy John was predeceased by both his paternal grandparents, William H. & Verna Muir Holl and his maternal grandparents, John B. & Ada Vollman Gardner.

Funeral arrangements were cremation by the Able Funeral Home, Mesa, Arizona and interment in Pine View Cemetery next to his paternal grandparents at the convenience of the family.