Wayne C. Burch

SARATOGA SPRINGS - Wayne C. Burch, 74, passed away at his home Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020.

Calling hours will take place from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A memorial service will follow at noon at the funeral home with the Rev. Flossie Gage-Bates officiating.

A graveside ceremony will follow at Brown's Cemetery in West Fort Ann.