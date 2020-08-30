Tiffany Marie Manney

July 16, 1981 - Aug. 24, 2020

SOUTH GLENS FALLS - Tiffany Marie Manney, age 39, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by the love of her family on Aug. 24, 2020. All who knew Tiffany knew what a fighter she was. She fought so hard to stay with us when so many obstacles were against her. She put up a long, courageous fight against cancer.

Born July 16, 1981 in Cambridge Hospital she was the daughter of Tina Tatsey and Forrest Cook (surrogate father). Tiffany attended Greenwich Central School.

Tiffany was married to Wayne L. Manney (former spouse) on June 24, 2000. They remained dearest friends to the end.

She leaves behind her three beloved daughters: Caitlin Manney (Daniel), Jaslin Manney, and Skylin Maynard along with her two grandchildren: Kyrah Weller and Adriannah Wood; her mother Tina Tatsey, surrogate father, Forrest Cook (Lorraine); her sister Tamie Tatsey (Matt), and half-brother Brian Cook, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. She is preceded in death by her stepfather, Luther Jeffries; her grandparents, John and Carol Tatsey; her uncle, John Tatsey and her aunt, Nina Brownell.

Tiffany had a unique loving personality, was a devoted mother and friend. She would lend a helping hand to anybody who needed it. Her children and grandchildren were her pride and joy; she treasured every moment spent with them. She had a routine with her girls/granddaughters. Once a week she would take Kyrah to Wiggleworm or swimming, if weather permitted; would have her overnight, getting all the baby snuggles that she could. She would take road trips with her girls jamming out to music. Sunday was family night where the family spent cooking dinner together, playing board games or watching movies. She always made sure to carve out time to spend with each one of her daughters; their own special time together. Tiffany also enjoyed playing darts and/or pool. She was a member of True Orders Dart and Pool League and looked forward to playing on Thursday nights.

A long time employee at Stewart's in both South Glens Falls and Glens Falls. She loved her co-workers and customers and they loved her back; they became a second family.

Friends and family may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. Due to state regulations only 50 people are allowed in the building at one time. Please stay in your car until directed in by one of the funeral home employees. Masks and social distancing are required.

The family would especially like to thank aunt and uncle, Tammy and David Blair, for caring for her the past couple of years; for opening up their hearts and home to her and her children; to Dr. Christopher Mason (Glens Falls Hospital) for being there for Tiffany. When most would have given up, he fought for Tiffany, giving her more time to spend with the ones she loved. To the staff at Glens Falls Hospital Oncology/Treatment center we cannot thank enough for the exceptional care you provided; to Jill Teal (Registered Nurse, KabaFusion/Anthem Health), words can never describe how grateful we are to you. Your compassion, optimism and kindness to Tiffany was greatly appreciated. To her close friends that were there for her and the family at the end; we can't thank you enough for all the support you gave (Clara, Stacy, Jeanine, Tanya and Mallory).

At Tiffany's request there will be no service, and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

To View Tiffany's full obituary, Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.