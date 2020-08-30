Jane C. Patten

Aug. 11, 1924 - Aug. 25, 2020

HUDSON FALLS and N.C. - As the ocean tide began rolling in, Jane C. Patten, 96, quietly passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at her home in North Carolina.

Jane lead a full life. Her love of family and friends was evident. She was passionate in her involvements. She surrounded herself with flowers in her abundant garden, read the newspaper every day, loved playing Rummicub, was a card shark, loved rides in Bob's Model A especially riding in parades, and was frequently found at yard sales.

Born on Aug. 11, 1924, in Fort Edward, she was the daughter of the late William and Beatrice (Esmond) Chard.

Jane was a member of the Fort Edward High School, Class of 1943. For many years Jane worked for Howland-Steinbach, retiring in 1980 as the department manager. For 46 years, she was a member of Queen of the Hudson Rebekah Lodge No. 297. She was the past president of AARP No. 1274, past member of the Jane McCrea Garden Club and several senior bowling leagues. She traveled all over the United States and wintered in Myrtle Beach with her husband, Robert. While living in North Carolina for the past two years, she was a member of the Oak Island Senior Center.

In addition to her parents, Jane was predeceased by her husband, Robert M. Patten, who passed in 2018; her son, Martin Patten; her sister, Sally Woodhams; her brother, Robert Chard and his wife, Anita; her brother, William Chard and wife, Evelyn; her brother, James Chard and her sisters-in-law, Betty Duel and her husband, Frank Duel; Dorothy Claire and her husband, Glen; Ida Dessaint and her husband, Harvey; Kay Patten; her brothers-in-law, Clifford Patten and his wife, Viola; Edward Patten and Betty Rouse; James Patten, Howard Patten, Don Flynn, Romeo Paradis, Richard Patten and Raymond Patten.

Left to cherish her memory include her children: Carol Patten Huckle, and Robert Peter, and Lillian Patten; her grandchildren: Lisa Jo Patten and Doug Looney, Robert Ignatius (Rip) and Theresa Patten, Rebecca Patten, Jennifer Huckle, Kevin Schoden and Laura Patten; 10 great-grandchildren from North Carolina, Maine, New York, and Ontario, Canada; her daughter-in-law, Cecelia Patten; her sisters-in-law, MaryAnna Chard, Millie Paradis, Elaine Benson, Gladys Flynn, Lois Patten, Carole Patten, Darlene Patten and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

At Jane's request there will be no calling hours. A graveside memorial service will be held at Union Cemetery at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga, NY 12866.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

For online condolences and to view Jane's Book of Memories, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.