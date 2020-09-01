Eleanor Louise Duell

April 21, 1934 - Aug. 30, 2020

HUDSON FALLS - Eleanor Louise Duell, 86, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at the Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on April 21, 1934 in Horicon to Howard and Carrie (Baker) Duell.

Eleanor graduated from Horicon Central School and started working at Glens Falls Insurance Co. in October of 1951. In October 1964, she went to work at the Bentley Insurance Agency in Glens Falls, retiring in 1998. Following her retirement, she worked as a part time employee at Walmart.

Besides her parents, she was predeceased by two sisters: Verna Sharp and Florence Lewis and three nephews: Howard, Edwin and David Lewis.

She is survived by her three nieces: Muriel Waytkus of Hudson Falls, Hazel Suckman (Henry) of Hudson Falls and Virginia Kidwell (Richard); and two nephews: Edward Sharp (Carol) of Victory Mills and Richard Sharp (Rhonda) of Hudson Falls; as well as several cousins and friends.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Brant Lake Cemetery in Horicon.

Memorial donations may be sent to the American Heart Association, 4 Atrium Drive No. 100, Albany, NY 12205.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

