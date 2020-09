Suzanne McWhorter

ARGYLE - Suzanne McWhorter, 80, passed away Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family.

Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809. Due to the state's regulations, we can only have 40 people or less in the funeral home at a time. Masks and social distancing are required.

