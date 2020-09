Florence G. Mattison

HUDSON FALLS - Florence G. Mattison, 72, of Dix Avenue, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, after a long illness.

Graveside services will be conducted on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at Moss Street Cemetery in the town of Kingsbury.

Donations can be made to a charity of your choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.