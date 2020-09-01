Uriella Anea Perkins-Graham

July 3, 1986 - Aug. 27, 2020

CLIFTON PARK - Uriella Anea Perkins-Graham passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.

Ureilla was born in Cambridge, New York on July 3, 1986 and was the daughter of Ora Dean Perkins of Salem and the late Edwin Ernest Perkins. Uriella received her Bachelor of Arts degree in business and her master's degree in business administration in nonprofit organizations from Saint Rose College in Albany. Uriella worked at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) as a human resource administrator and was the manager of Student Employment. She also worked in the business administration offices in Northern Rivers, Commission on Economic Opportunity in Troy and General Electric Company in Schenectady.

Uriella was the most loving, giving, gentle, humble and beautiful soul. She loved her husband Marcus Graham and two children Selah (6) and Uzziya (3) with all her being. She enjoyed planning adventures for Selah and Uzziya to enjoy with family and friends. Uriella loved all things holistic. Her many boxes from Amazon that arrived each week consisted of essential oils, Himalayan Salt Ball and acupuncture mats. If there was a way to relax and embrace each gift in life, Uriella found it. Uriella was a sincere giving spirit, and never interested in drama. She embraced the goodness in others by sharing positivity and light.

Uriella believed in helping others. During college, she traveled to Honduras and served with the Habitat for Humanity organization building houses for others.

Uriella is predeceased by her father, Edwin Ernest Perkins and mother in law, Annie Dyess.

She is survived by her husband, Marcus Graham, daughter, Selah (6), son Uzziya (3), her mother, Ora Perkins, brother, Samuel Perkins, sisters: Keturah Perkins Trembley (John, Immanuel, Gideon) and Nanzetta Webster (Alvin, Altwon, Jamaal, Shamika). Uriella is also survived by long time dear friends from College and the Bachur Fellowship and host of cousins, aunts, family and friends.

Calling Hours will be from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at the Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home, 73 W. Main St., Cambridge. A graveside funeral service will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at the Evergreen Cemetery (new section) in Salem and a repast following the ceremony at 196 Reafield Farm Road, Cambridge, NY 12816.

An education fund will be set up to benefit her children at Glens Falls National Bank. Please make checks payable to Marcus Graham, in the memo: for the benefit of Selah & Uzziya and mail to P.O. Box 163, Cambridge, NY 12816 or deliver in person to any Glens Falls National Bank.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.