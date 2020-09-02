Evangeline 'Vangie' Katherine Bardin

March 13, 1928 - Aug. 29, 2020

GRANVILLE - Evangeline Katherine "Vangie" Bardin, 92 of Granville left this Earth on Aug. 29, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital after a brief illness.

Vangie was born in Dorset, Vermont on March 13, 1928 to Evangelist and Ethel Vermette. The first of three children, Vangie loved the outdoors and had an affinity for animals. Whether tending to the cows or gathering eggs from the chickens, her love for anything nature was a theme of her well lived life. When passing farms occupied by cows she would often say "That is the smell of fresh air!

She and her brothers, Chick and Gene, enjoyed walking the trails and playing in the Mettowee River that bordered their home. They walked miles to and from school eventually graduating from Burr and Burton Seminary in Manchester, Vermont in 1946.

Vangie served as an au pair in Siesta Key, Florida prior to meeting the love of her life, Clarence Bardin. They married in 1953 in Granville and in the following years gave birth to three children: Renee of Hudson Falls, Mark of Granville, and Jeff of Fort Myers, Florida. She was a homemaker bringing up the kids while becoming known in the Quaker Street area of Granville as "Ma Bardin." The kids in the area became her surrogate children playing in the yard, swimming at the camp at Lake St. Catherine or in the back yard, having cookouts around the fireplace or tending to scrapes and bruises from their normal activities.

She took pride in her yard growing peonies and other flowers while holding her own in conversations at Scotties and AJ's. For years she rode her three-wheeler bicycle and walked the bypass for exercise but her real love of the outdoors came during the winter. She discovered snowmobiles in the 60's and later joined the Border Riders Snowmobile club helping groom the trails time and again. She hit the trails all around Washington County and beyond riding day and night talking long treks up to 100 miles.

Vangie loved to dance to country music spending time at Rick and Carol's in Fort Ann. Later in years she traveled around Vermont and New York visiting flea markets, antique shops, and her weekly trek to Glens Falls for shopping and dining. Vangie often thanked the 'man upstairs' for the long life and good health. She loved feeding the birds around her yard with which she had a special relationship. Even the chipmunks sensed her gentle soul. They came to her upon calling and ate directly from her hand

Vangie is survived by her three children; and seven grandchildren: Ryan, Matt, Mark, Jordan, Raven, Taylor and Haley. She is predeceased by her husband, Clarence (Perdue); her parents; and brothers, and her beloved cat, Sassy.

Donations may be made to the Granville Rescue Squad. The family wishes to extend our gratitude to George and Melony Johnson for the love and care provided in the final months leading to Vangie's death

She will be laid to eternal rest with "Perdue" at the Mettowee Cemetery in Granville on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m

