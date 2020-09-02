Pauline F. Harvey

Sept. 9, 1927 - Aug. 31, 2020

QUEENSBURY - Pauline F. Harvey, 92, of Queensbury, passed away peacefully on Aug. 31, 2020 with her family at her side.

She was born Sept. 9, 1927 in Glens Falls, the daughter of the late Glenn and Ethelind (Hopkins) Wood.

Pauline attended Glens Falls High School. She worked for Zayre Department, Eden Park, was a lunch lady for Queensbury Schools and owned and operated Polly's Pantry Grocery & Deli in Queensbury for several years.

She enjoyed crocheting and playing BINGO, but her greatest love was her family. She looked forward to the daily visits from her family, especially her grandchildren.

Beside her parents; her first husband, William Gilman; her second husband, Bertram Harvey; her son, John "Bucky" Center; and her brother, Walter Wood, predeceased her.

Survivors include her children: Sue (Edgar) Eggleston of Tennessee, Glenda Floyd of Glens Falls, Stephen Gilman of Glens Falls, Diana (Robert) Porlier of Moreau, Rolland (Colleen Kelly) Gilman of Queensbury and Paulette (Harry) McDonald of Queensbury; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters: Joy (Harold) Morrison of Glens Falls and Joan (Doug) Vance of Queensbury; and several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a total of 40 people are allowed in the building at one time and masks are mandatory.

Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 at Pine View Cemetery on Quaker Road in Queensbury.

Donations in Pauline's memory may be made to a charity of one's choice.

Those who wish may make online condolences by visiting our website at sbfuneralhome.com.