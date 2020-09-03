Menu
Search
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Elaine M. "Ellie" Godin

DELRAY BEACH, FL

Elaine M. "Ellie" Godin, 79, a long time South Glens Falls resident passed away Sept. 1, 2020.

Friends may call Tuesday, Sept. 8 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., Hudson Falls.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated, Wednesday, Sept. 9, at 11 a.m., at the St. Michael the Archangel Church with the Rev. Tony Childs, officiating.

The Rite of Committal will follow the mass, at Pine View Cemetery in the town of Queensbury.

A full obituary will appear in a later edition of The Post-Star. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Post-Star on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Carleton Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.