DELRAY BEACH, FL

Elaine M. "Ellie" Godin, 79, a long time South Glens Falls resident passed away Sept. 1, 2020.

Friends may call Tuesday, Sept. 8 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., Hudson Falls.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated, Wednesday, Sept. 9, at 11 a.m., at the St. Michael the Archangel Church with the Rev. Tony Childs, officiating.

The Rite of Committal will follow the mass, at Pine View Cemetery in the town of Queensbury.

A full obituary will appear in a later edition of The Post-Star. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.