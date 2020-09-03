Betty J. Cutter

Aug. 11, 1940 - Aug. 30, 2020

SOUTH GLENS FALLS - Betty J. Cutter, 80, of Riverview Street, passed away at her home after a brief illness, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, with loved ones by her side.

Born in Barton, Vermont on Aug. 11, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Lottie Gleason and Howard Brown.

She enjoyed watching NASCAR and listening to Elvis Presley but above all, she loved being with her family, especially watching her great-grandchildren grow. She was so caring and always thought of everyone else. She will be greatly missed.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Carol Newton.

Those left to cherish her memory are her former husband, David Lee Cutter, of Queensbury; children: Cindy Perry of South Glens Falls, Patty (Travis) Wilson of Newport, Vermont, Terry (Sherri) Cutter of Saucier, Mississippi, Michael (Tami) Cutter of Aberdeen, North Carolina, Bobbie-Jo Cutter of Lakeworth, Florida, David Cutter of Fort Ann and Cathy Steele of Lake George; grandchildren: Jessica Hammond (Jeremy Newman) of South Glens Falls, Joshua Cutter of Queensbury, Linda and Gina of Newport, Vermont, Lauren, Hans, and Amanda, all of Florida, Becky, Christina, and Tiffany, all of Mississippi, Mercedes of New York, and many more; great-grandchildren: Kayhl Cutter, Landon, Cora, and Kennedy Newman, all of South Glens Falls, and many more; her special friends, Rena (Walt) Stevens, of South Glens Falls; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Calling hours will take place Friday, Sept. 4, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A memorial service will follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Flossie Bates, officiating.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank-you to her wonderful nurses and the whole team of Community Hospice of Saratoga, also the staff of Baker Funeral Home for all of their kindness and support.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.