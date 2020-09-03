Menu
John J. O'Leary Jr.
1965 - 2020
BORN
August 5, 1965
DIED
September 1, 2020

John J. O'Leary Jr.

GLENS FALLS - John J. O'Leary Jr., passed away at the age of 55, suddenly at his home on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.

Born August 5, 1965 in Glens Falls, he was the son of John J. O'Leary Sr. and Thelma R. (Wade).

Calling hours will take place Thursday, Sept. 3, from 2 to 3 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804

Friends are invited to share memories of John at about 2:45 p.m.

Condolences may be sent to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
3
Calling hours
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street, Queensbury, NY 12804
Funeral services provided by:
