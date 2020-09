Laurene A. RingerLaurene A. Ringer

QUEENSBURY - Laurene A. Ringer, 74, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 at her home with her children at her bedside.

Arrangements are pending with Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804

A full obituary will appear in a future edition of The Post-Star.