Leroy 'Squeak' Rivers

HARTFORD - Leroy "Squeak" Rivers, 65, passed away after a long battle with cancer.

Leroy was a 1974 graduate of South Glens Falls High School. After high school, he went to work at Whiteman Chevrolet as a mechanic and then worked for a stone quarry.

Before becoming sick, Leroy enjoyed hunting, spending time with his family, having cookouts and being outdoors. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Leroy was predeceased by his mother, Gladis Brilya; his father, Laroy Rivers; two brothers: Donald Finster and Fred Rivers and a sister, Debra Smith.

He is survived by his stepmother, Rose Fichtner; his sons: Leroy and Steven Rivers; his daughter, Vanity Marcher; his grandchildren: Chasity, Zachary and Jordan Rivers; one great-granddaughter, Jessica; his brothers: Moses and Mike Rivers and Art Finster; his sisters, Shirley Dickson, Nora Stahl, Dianna Smith and Pattie Bolton.

A celebration of life will be celebrated on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 beginning at 1:00 p.m. at 59 Spring Street in South Glens Falls.

The family suggests that memorial donations be made to the American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.