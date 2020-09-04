Betty J. Cutter

SOUTH GLENS FALLS - Betty J. Cutter, 80, of Riverview Street, passed away at her home after a brief illness, Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, with loved ones by her side.

Calling hours will take place Friday, Sept. 4, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804. A memorial service will follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Flossie Bates, officiating.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.