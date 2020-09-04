Donald L. 'Donnie' Goodsell

July 6, 1936 - Sept. 2, 2020

QUEENSBURY - On Sept. 2, 2020, Donald L. "Donnie" Goodsell passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family and close friends. Donnie said "Dying was the hardest thing he's ever had to do."

He was born on July 6, 1936 to Leon Goodsell and Lola (Murray) Goodsell in the town of Fort Ann.

At the age of 16, Donnie started working at Glens Falls Animal Hospital. He started out as a kennel worker eventually becoming a groomer and then the practice manager. He enjoyed working with many new, young, and upcoming veterinarians and technicians. The knowledge he bestowed upon them was invaluable. Donnie retired in 2018 at the age of 81.

Horses were a major part of Donnie's life. He owned many harness horses while also working at Saratoga Harness track helping his brother, Harold. He owned many Palomino and Quarter horses, several of them champions. He enjoyed helping many young children get their start in the horse show world.

Besides his parents, Donnie, was predeceased by his second wife, Joan, in 2017; his brothers: Richard, Robert, Clifford, Arnold and Owen; and sister, Barbara.

Donnie is survived by his two daughters: Karen (Robert) Clark of Rapid City, South Dakota, and Cindy Goodsell of Gansevoort; one brother, Harold (Gerry) Goodsell of Gansevoort; sister, Mary Webb of Hudson Falls; grandson, Ryan (Lindsay) Clark, a great-grandson, Jackson Clark, all of Akron, Ohio; sister-in-law, Lorraine Davis and immediate family; as well as many nieces and nephews.

At Donnie's request there will be no public services.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Donnie's loving memory be made to Wounded Warriors, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675, Shriner's Hospital, P.O. Box 863765, Orlando, FL 32886 or High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, N.Y. 12801.

The family extends a heartfelt thank you to all the staff at High Peaks Hospice for their wonderful care over the last few days and also a very special thanks to Linda Fuller, for taking such great care of Dad. Also thank you to Miranda Duel for all that you have done for Dad. It truly was appreciated. He was able to leave this earth with grace and dignity. One of the last things he said was "Thank you, I love you."

Donnie will be missed by all those who knew him.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.