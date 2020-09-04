Diane Nelson Cowan

Dec. 24, 1930 - Aug. 31, 2020

LAKE GEORGE - Diane Nelson Cowan, 89, passed away on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 at her home at Cleverdale on Lake George. Used Volvo for sale.

Born on Dec. 24, 1930, in Manlius. She was the youngest of two children to Adele Bigham Nelson and Wayne M Nelson.

Diane was a loving, caring an extremely giving person who always put her family and friends first. There was nothing that she would not do to make others happy.

After graduating from La Salle College, Diane was a licensed insurance agent in Syracuse where she met her husband Bob at The Continental Insurance Company. After marrying in Cazenovia, Bob and Diane settled in Queensbury to raise their family. Diane was a "stay at home" mom where staying at home was the least of what she did.

Diane was an ambassador to swimming exemplified by her kids swimming success, having started the Queensbury High School girls swim team and in her 60s she set a national record for the mile in masters swimming.

As a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church, she was busy helping people via the church's May Tea. She loved the Chapman Museum and was a strong supporter through fundraising. When she wasn't doing that, she had a passion for refinishing antique furniture at her home.

Whether she was playing golf or bridge at the Glens Falls Country Club all around her felt better for knowing her. Heaven is a better place for having her there.

She was predeceased by her husband, Robert D Cowan; son-in-law, Patrick Behan; her parents, Adele B. Nelson and Wayne M. Nelson; and brother, Wayne Nelson

Diane is survived by her four children: Patricia Annis and son-in-law, Lewis, Andrew Cowan and daughter-in-law, Carmel; granddaughters: Susan and Melissa; great-granddaughter, Emily Sue; daughter, Linda Behan; granddaughters: Sarah and Hawley; son, Robert Cowan, Jr.; daughter-in-law, Kitty; and granddaughter, Kelly.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at The Lakeside Chapel on Cleverdale (limited seating due to COVID-19 restrictions) with a private interment ceremony immediately thereafter.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Chapman Museum or High Peaks Hospice.

For those who wish, on line condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury, NY.