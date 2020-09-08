Lola Gertrude (Stout) Roods

June 24, 1921 - Sept. 5, 2020

FORT EDWARD - Lola Gertrude (Stout) Roods of Fort Edward, New York, passed away on Sept. 5, 2020, at the age of 99.

Born on June 24, 1921, in Wakaw, Saskatchewan, Canada to Ethel (Jolly) and Ray Stout. Lola was on the go from an early age as she, her parents, and siblings, traveling by bus and train, moved to Argyle, buying a farm on Coach Road, where they raised 11 kids. She attended the Hook School and graduated from Argyle Central School in 1939. She and her siblings spent many happy days in early Argyle, growing up on the dairy farm, playing in the brook, raising pigs, and horsing around in the hay barns.

A woman ahead of her time, Lola was a riveter with Grumman Aircraft on Long Island during WW II. She also worked at the Shirt Factory, GE, Scott Paper Company in Fort Edward, and Sherwood Medical in Argyle, before retiring in 1984. After retirement, she worked as a caregiver for many friends.

She met her husband Chet through friends when "hanging out" on the farm in Argyle, and they married on Oct. 17, 1942, at Argyle United Methodist Church. Chet and Lola raised their four children on Center Street in Fort Edward. Avid tent and travel trailer campers, they spent many weekends at campgrounds in the Adirondacks and a two week vacation every summer was the rule. When camping, they dug up antique bottles, enjoyed fishing from their rowboat, and captured their camping adventure memories with slide shows the family still enjoys today. After Chet passed in 1972, she sold the travel trailer and had an inground pool built in the back yard, a "Center" on Center Street still enjoyed today by family and friends.

She was a member of the Eastern Star, Fort Edward United Methodist Church, Argyle United Methodist Church, and Glens Falls Hospital Guild. She enjoyed swimming, gardening, knitting, berry picking, visiting with neighbors and friends, and was always active and vibrant. Well into her 90s, she continued to drive, swim, babysit the great-grandkids, and even mowed her own lawn. Not surprisingly, she received a bicycle for her 90th birthday. Lola was a snowbird for 30 years, spending winters at Arrowood Park, Melbourne, Florida. We will never forget her interesting Florida friends, Rudy Kuechenberg (father of Miami Dolphin Bob) and R.D. Her family spent many vacations in Melbourne, going to the beach, swimming in the park pool, and eating out at Woody's Barbecue.

Lola cherished spending time with her family, especially cooking family dinners while often refusing to take a seat at the table so she could wait on others. She was well-known for baking delicious pies and cookies, which she loved to give away to family and friends. We will never forget her insistence on always paying her share of the restaurant check and the endless money fights when the check arrived. She had a wonderful sense of humor and always took kidding with a laugh. She forever kept tabs when receiving a gift or favor from others, always wanting to return the favor or as she called it "to retaliate." She had many many friends, too numerous to list.

The family wishes to thank Warren County Veterans Services, Greater Adirondack Home Aides, Glens Falls Association For The Blind, Glens Falls Hospital, National Grid, Meals on Wheels, and Washington Center, for all their support. We also extend a special thanks to all her friends at The Cedars for being so kind to our mother.

In addition to her husband, Chester Amos Roods, who passed in July, 1972; she was predeceased by four brothers, Boyd, Colin, Gerald, and Arylus Stout; and four sisters, Janet Sheridan, Gloria Calhoun, Muriel Stone, and Margie Marotta. She was also predeceased by furry grand-"children", Prince, Buckwheat, Chester, Amos, Bailey, Chelsea-dog, Tippy, Murphy, J.T., Keekers, Howie and Mr. Ringo.

Survivors include sisters Sibyl Ketcham and Jewel Coates of Argyle; her sons Colin Roods (Chris) of Ontario, Craig Roods (Susan) of Greenwich, and Clinton Roods (Leslie) of South Glens Falls; and her daughter Cheryl Hall of Fort Edward. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren including Charlie, Carrie and Cindy Roods, Sam Roods (Kristi), Lucas Roods (Jennifer), Casey Hall (Matt), Meagan Hall and Chelsea Hall (Damien); her great-grandchildren Briton, Charlize, Cecilia, Connor, Maximilian and Rowan Roods, Emma and Nora Atkinson; and pet grand-children Maggie, Stella, Buster, Rio, Roscoe and Orangie.

In respect for Lola's wishes, there will be no calling hours. Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. A "Lola-Palooza" celebrating her life, is planned for the fall.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.