Menu
Search
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Starlett Barber

Starlett Barber

Dec. 14, 1944 - Sept. 1, 2020

O'BRIEN, Fla. - Star enjoyed spending her time reading, cooking, traveling, walking on the beach, as well as spending summers with her family.

Star was predeceased by her loving parents, Roland and Ora Bardin.

Star was survived by her brother, Roland (Statia) Bardin; her three children, Thomas (Linda) Barber, Trevor (Veronica) Barber, and Lisa (Gary Hayes) McDonald; her seven grandchildren: Harry, Matthew, Alexis, Joseph, Morgan, Sydney, and Nicole; and her three nephews: Dan, Joe, Ron and their families.

The family will have a private service at a later date.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Post-Star on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.