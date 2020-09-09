Mary V. French

Sept. 2, 1942 - Sept. 2, 2020

WHITEHALL - Mary V. French, 78, peacefully passed away at Saratoga Hospital on Sept. 2, 2020. She was born in Ballston Spa on Sept. 2, 1942, the daughter of the late US Army Sgt. 1st Class Douglas W. Bankschen and Teresa (Guido) Blankschen.

Mary was predeceased by Gary, her husband of 43 years; by Loretta (Blankschen) French, who raised her and her surviving two sisters: Joan M. Smith of Colonie and Shirley B. DeStafeno (Peter J. Pociluyko) of Wilton. She was also predeceased by her in-laws: NYS Trooper Sgt. Kenneth French, Grayce French, and Keith French.

She resided in Whitehall until 2013. She was a 1961 graduate of Whitehall High School and a 1963 graduate from Farmingdale State University with an associate degree in dental hygiene. She worked in the area as a dental hygienist for over 45 years. She married the love of her life, Gary R. French, and they have two surviving sons: Mark R. French (Angela) of Ridgeland, South Carolina, and Scott R. French (Joey) of Las Vegas, Nevada. She is also survived by four grandchildren: Nicholas French (Saratoga) and Grayce French (Villanova University), and Bixie French and Travis French of Nevada.

Mary loved her family with all her heart. She expressed this with lots of love and through her love of cooking. She enjoyed trips to visit her sons and annual trips to Maine with her sister Shirley. Mary was a warm and caring person who had many friends both life-long friends and newer friends from her living community. Mary will be dearly missed by everyone.

At Mary's request, there will be no services. There will be a memorial service at the convenience of the family. In remembrance of Mary, contribute to your favorite charity, church, or organization.

Arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY 12887.

Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.