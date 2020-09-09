Jean Taylor Kroeber

Jan. 7, 1929 – Sept. 7, 2020

HAMPTON - Jean Taylor Kroeber, sculptor, died on Monday, Sept. 7, 2020, while residing at the summer home in Hampton, where she had spent five months each year since 1975.

Jean was born in New York City on Jan. 7, 1929, to Graham R. Taylor and Florence I. (Taylor) Taylor. She grew up in Greenwich Village and attended City and Country School, where she was introduced to the ancient Greek art that later inspired her to become a sculptor, and Friends Seminary. In 1951 she graduated from Radcliffe College with a BA in history. She later studied at the Art Students League in New York under Jose de Creeft.

In 1953 she married Karl Kroeber, who was later a professor of English and Comparative Literature at the University of Wisconsin and Columbia University. They had three children, and during their long marriage they created a deep emotional and intellectual partnership. After Karl's death in 2009 she continued a vigorous and active life divided between her winter home in Brooklyn and her summer home in Hampton, sustained by her art and by warm relationships with family and friends near and far.

Jean worked in stone (mainly marble) and wood, and her figurative style was influenced by Greek and Romanesque carvings and the strong figures of Aristide Maillol and William Zorach. She was a long-time artist member of the Southern Vermont Arts Center in Manchester and the Chaffee Center for the Arts in Rutland; of the Lower Adirondack Council of the Arts in Glens Falls; of the Catharine Lorillard Wolfe Art Club and Salmagundi Club in New York City; and of the Allied Artists of America.

Jean's survivors include her brother, Graham Taylor; children: Paul Kroeber, Arthur Kroeber, Katharine Kroeber Wiley; grandchildren: Susannah Kroeber, Sylva Kroeber, Erika Wiley and Keith Wiley; and nieces and nephews: Douglas Smith, Ken Taylor, Rebecca Taylor, Patrick Taylor and Karen Taylor.

Visitation will be from noon to 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 followed by a brief service. A public commemoration of her life and art will occur at a later date.

Arrangements are by the Robert M. King Funeral Home in Granville.