Melissa J. Moore

June 4, 1953 - Sept. 6, 2020

FORT EDWARD - Melissa J. Moore, 67, passed away on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at her home with her loving husband by her side.

Born on June 4, 1953, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of the late John Crossett and Jane (Tierney) Crossett-Savelis.

Melissa graduated from Argyle Central School. After high school she worked for Chase Bag for 12 years. Melissa went back to school at Southern Adirondack to receive her LPN. For 25 years, she worked for Fort Hudson Nursing Home, starting as a CNA until she became an LPN.

On July 23, 1994, Melissa married Peter Moore at their home.

Melissa loved animals, especially her dogs, going to the casinos, watching NASCAR and spending time with her husband.

In addition to her parents, Melissa was predeceased by her brother, Joe Crossett; her stepfather, Al Savelis; her father-in-law, David Moore.

Left to cherish her memory include her husband of 26 years, Peter; her children: Candi Delestre-Wood and her wife, Yasmin, Darcie Christiansen and her child; her step-daughter, Jessica Bonitatibus and her husband, Jeff and their daughter, Olivia; her siblings: Donna Ankrom and her husband, Jim, Bill Crossett and his significant other, Tina Sparzo; sister-in-law, Davine Perry and her husband, Robert; brother-in-law, Paul Moore and his significant other, Sandy Sprague; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

At Melissa's request there will be no calling hours.

Burial and services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in Melissa's memory can be made to Fort Hudson Nursing Home, 319 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.