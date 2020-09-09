Troy A. Davidson

Jan. 28, 1968 - Sept. 8, 2020

STILLWATER - Troy A. Davidson, 52, of Gronczniak Road, died peacefully in the comfort of his family's home, on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 after a several month battle with cancer. Born in Glens Falls on Jan. 28, 1968, son of the late Bruce and Barbara Davidson Sr, he was a 1986 graduate of Schuylerville High School.

Shortly after high school, Troy joined the US Army and proudly served his country for 7 years until his honorable discharge in 1993.

He spent the majority of his work life as a meat cutter, working for BJ's Wholesale Club in Saratoga Springs for 25 years.

Troy enjoyed dancing, especially to Blues music and often attended Blues Festivals. He was a bowler and a skilled Billiards player as well. A die hard New York Yankee and New York Giants fan, he also loved the excitement of betting the ponies. He also loved to eat. There were not many things he would pass up from the plate in front of him.

Troy was a member of the American Legion Post 490, Stillwater and a former member of the Eagles Club 2486 in South Glens Falls.

Survivors include the love of his life and best friend over the past 16 years, his wife Robin Lewis Davidson; daughter, Jessica (Zack) Cross; grandson, Karson Cross and unborn granddaughter, Ellianna Troy Cross, who is due in November, of Hudson Falls; stepdaughter, Trina (Neimiah) VanGuilder and her children, Amyn and Angelina of Poultney, Vermont; brothers: William (Patience) Davidson of Schuylerville and Michael (Jill) Davidson of Argyle; sister-in-law, Dawn (Matt) Walsh; brother-in-law, Robert Lewis; nephews: Matthew (Katie) Walsh, Tyler (Megean) Martin and Colin Davidson, niece Cheyenne Davidson (Damian); special friends: Nadine Kearney, Shelly Walsh and Liz Hitt; as well as several aunts, uncles, cousins and their families.

Calling hours on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S Main St, Mechanicville, NY 12118. Masks are required for entry and social distancing procedures will be in place. A private funeral home service and burial at the Saratoga National Cemetery will be held on Friday.

A celebration of life for family and friends will also be held on Friday, starting at 2 p.m., at Dawn and Matt Walsh's home, 130 Gronczniak Rd, Stillwater, NY 12170.

Those wishing to remember Troy in a special way are asked to make contributions to Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence St, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866. During this difficult time, friends and family are encouraged to visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com for directions and to leave condolences, and share photos and special memories they have of Troy.