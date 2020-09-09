Walter H. Wood

Sept. 7, 2020

BRANT LAKE - Walter H. Wood 90, died Sunday, Sept. 7, 2020 at his home after a long illness.

Born in Horicon, he was the son of the late Charles and Thelma (Hayes) Wood. Thelma Wood died hours after giving birth, Walter and his twin brother Wallace were raised by their grandparents Rutherford and Mini Hayes.

Walter served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War as a PFC. He was a retired foreman for the State Department of Transportation. He was also a member of the Horicon Baptist Church in Brant Lake and a past member of the Horicon Volunteer Fire Department. His hobbies included complaining about politics, maple sugaring and his sugar bush, mowing fields, fishing, hunting. He enjoyed reading books about the Civil War and traveling with his wife, Jean, to many battlefields, his favorite was Gettysburg. He will be remembered as a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

Besides his parents and grandparents he was predeceased by his twin brother Wallace Wood.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years Jean M. (Bolton) Wood, whom he married on June 14, 1959, of Brant Lake; one son Matt (Krista) Wood of Brant Lake; one daughter Carol Wood of Bernhards Bay; two grandsons: Abe (Erin) Gadjo and Blake (Janine) Gadjo both of Brant Lake; one granddaughter Karli Wood of Brant Lake and four great-grandsons: Sawyer, Hudson, Levi and Cade Gadjo.

Relatives and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 at Barton-McDermott Funeral Home Inc. 9 Pine St. Chestertown, NY 12817.

Funeral services will be private. Interment will be at 11:45 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 at Brant Lake Cemetery, State Route 8, Brant Lake.

The family would like to thank the care givers from Karen's Home Care for their kindness and professional care.

Memorials may be made to Horicon Baptist Church, 6616 State Route 8, Brant Lake, NY 12815.

Due to COVID-19 pandemic only a maximum of 10 non family visitors can enter the funeral home to pay respects at any given time. Graveside services are permitted to 50 people. Please observe social distancing and facial covering (masks) requirements..