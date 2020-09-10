Penelope J. 'Penny' Bennett

Nov. 4, 1945 - Sept. 5, 2020

LAKE LUZERNE - Penelope J. "Penny" Bennett, 74, passed away peacefully Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital following a brief illness.

Penny was born on Nov. 4, 1945 to Frank Malinowski and Avis Devino LaRock on the family farm in Leicester, Vermont. She attended Forest Dale School in Brandon, Vermont. She worked at various nursing homes and spent over 18 years as a housekeeper at Roaring Brook Ranch in Lake George, retiring in 2005.

She enjoyed old cars, her grandpups, and spending time with her family. She was known for her famous rolls.

Penny was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Richard Malinowski.

Survivors include the father of her children and partner for 59 years, Charles Bennett, Sr. of Lake Luzerne; their four sons: Charles Bennett, Jr., Tim (Belinda) Bennett, Tom (LeeAnn) Bennett and Will Bennett all of Lake Luzerne; a daughter-in-law, Lisa Bennett of Hudson Falls; two brothers: Bob (Laura) Malinowski and George (Doris) Malinowski of Brandon, Vermont; two sisters: Betty LaJoice and her companion, Bobbie Trudo of Greensboro, Indiana and Jennifer (Sydney) Jewel of Vergennes, Vermont; 20 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and ICU team at Saratoga Hospital for the compassion they showed Penny during her stay.

Friends may call Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 from 11 to 11:45 a.m. at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne. Face coverings are required while in the funeral home and New York State mandated capacity requirements will be enforced.

Graveside services will be conducted at noon Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 at Luzerne Cemetery, Lake Luzerne with Rev. Flossie Gage Bates, officiating. Face coverings are required.

