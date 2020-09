Ruth J. Beckwith

GLENS FALLS - Ruth J. Beckwith, 75, passed away at home, Saturday, Sept. 5, after a long illness, with her loving family by her side.

Calling hours will take place Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Larry Deming, officiating.

A graveside ceremony will follow at 2 p.m. at Bay St. Cemetery.