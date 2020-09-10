John 'Jack' W. Logan, Sr.

July 28, 1936 - Sept. 7, 2020

HUDSON FALLS - On Sept. 7, 2020 John W. "Jack" Logan, Sr. passed peacefully at his home with his wife by his side.

He was born on July 28, 1936 to Dana Logan and Hazel (Hoskins) Logan in Glens Falls.

John served four years in the U.S. Navy stationed in San Juan, Puerto Rico. During his time there he met is wife, Nancy and three months later they married. Jack and Nancy spent the next 60 years together. Upon returning to Hudson Falls, John worked for Ciba-Geigy until his retirement. After retirement, he worked for South Glens Falls school district as a bus driver.

John enjoyed deep sea fishing, camping, traveling, and spending time with his family and friends. He was a proud member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witness.

John was predeceased by his parents and brother, Cliff Logan. He is survived by his wife, Nancy and their two sons: John (Shari) and Fred (Nancy) Logan; his sister, Shirley Huff; grandchildren: John Jr. III, Amanda, Amber and Tonya Logan; eight great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

At the family's request, a celebration of life will be held at 1194 Dix Ave. Hudson Falls at 1 p.m. on Sept. 12, 2020.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To view John's Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.