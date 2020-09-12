Mary Louise Locke

March 7, 1924 - July 30, 2020

QUEENSBURY - Mary Locke, 96, of Queensbury, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the Wesley Health Care Center in Saratoga Springs.

Born on March 7, 1924 in Schenectady, she was the daughter of the late Mitchell A. Kohn and Edith Mary (MacDonald) Kohn.

She received her Bachelor's Degree from St. Lawrence University and her Master's Degree in Education from Syracuse University, before pursuing a twenty year career teaching reading and English in the New Hartford Central Schools, New Hartford. In addition to being a devoted teacher, she was a gifted classical pianist, an avid trainer of show dogs, a lover of the arts and a successful antique dealer. Her passion was sharing time with her family at her summer home on Lake George.

In addition to her parents, Mary was predeceased by her brother, Mitchell ("Pete") Kohn; and her former husband, Charles T. Locke Jr.

Her generosity and humor will be lovingly remembered by her children, grandchildren and friends. Survivors include her children: Charles T. Locke III and his spouse, Diana, of Darien, Connecticut and Anne S. Locke of Raleigh, North Carolina; and her grandsons: Ellis and Charles ("Stuart").

There will be a private ceremony at the Schenectady Memorial Park Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Memorial donations may be sent to The Fund for Lake George. Online condolences may be left by visiting www.simplechoicescremation.com.