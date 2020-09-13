Eric M. Shippee

July 9, 1981 - Sept. 9, 2020

HADLEY - Eric M. Shippee, 39, of Stony Creek Road, passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.

Born on July 9, 1981 in Glens Falls, he was the son of Frederick and Donna (Hammond) Shippee. He attended Hadley-Luzerne Central School.

Eric worked in construction and also as a prep cook at Waterhouse Restaurant in Lake Luzerne.

He loved hunting, fishing, riding his motorcycles and four-wheeler. He would do anything for his family and friends. If he told you he had your back, he had it.

He was predeceased by his maternal grandparents: Robert and Joyce Hammond; his grandfather, Foster Shippee; and a niece, Alexus "Lexy" Dunn.

Survivors include his parents: Fred and Donna Shippee of Hadley; his children: Marisa Shippee of Lake Luzerne and Austin Shippee of Glens Falls; siblings: Jean Dunn of Corinth, Fred (Kay) Shippee of Hadley and Angela Shippee of Hadley; paternal grandmother, Ada Beattie of Corinth; several aunts and uncles, but two very special aunts: Barb Corlew and Sue Mosher both of Corinth; nephews: Cory Dunn, Dylan Shippee and Xavier Benson; as well as several cousins.

Friends may call Friday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne. Face coverings must be worn while in the funeral home and New York State's capacity restrictions will be followed.

Burial will follow the visitation in Lynwood Cemetery in Hadley.

Eric's family would like to extend a special thank you to his extended family at Waterhouse Restaurant.

To extend online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.