Frederick James Carter

Jan. 13, 1943 - Sept. 9, 2020

GLENS FALLS - It is with great sadness that the family of Frederick "Fred" James Carter announces his passing on Wednesday, Sept. 9th, 2020 at the age of 77.

Fred will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 50 years, Florence, and his children: Margaret (Jason) and Susie (Chris). Fred will also be fondly remembered by his beautiful grandchildren: Joseph, Kristina, Michelle, Vincent, and Vincent's father Matt; by his sisters: Claudette (John) Consorti, Carol (Mike) Bujold; and by his brothers-in-law, Vinny (Camille) Battaglia, Joe (Sandy) Battaglia; his loving nieces and nephews, along with his beloved dog Reggie.

Fred is predeceased by his parents, Claude and Veronica; and his faithful dogs: Skippy, Fluffy, and Chester.

Fred was born in Brooklyn, raised in Queens Village, and graduated from Martin Van Buren High School. Fred proudly served our country as a Marine where he gained his knowledge in electronics and mechanics. Frederick worked as an elevator mechanic in New York City for over 30 years, and sadly, was a witness to the tragedies of 91. Upon retiring, Fred and Flo moved to beautiful Glens Falls, where he lived out the rest of his life.

First and foremost, Fred was an avid and loyal New York Giants and Mets fan, and formerly a New York Dodgers fan. Fred also loved to go fishing with his family on Adirondack Lake. He loved nothing more than landing a largemouth bass. He was a force to be reckoned with, a strong man in every way, and an avid weightlifter, but had a kind heart and a sense of humor that was nothing short of hilarious! Fred always had a joke or a funny story and loved to make people laugh. Frederick was brilliant in history and was a walking encyclopedia of knowledge and facts. He will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have known him.

A Catholic service for Frederick will be held on Sept. 19, at noon at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church, 62 Warren Street in Glens Falls. After the services, we will gather at his home at 2 pm with family and friends to celebrate his beautiful life.