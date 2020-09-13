Margaret Brand-Nelson

July 31, 1936 - Sept. 8, 2020

DIAMOND POINT - Margaret Brand-Nelson, 84, formerly of Diamond Point, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020, at the Pines Nursing Home in Glens Falls.

Margaret was born in Jersey City, New Jersey on July 31, 1936 and was the daughter of the late, Lisa and Albert Brand. At the age of 12, they moved from North Bergen, New Jersey to Diamond Point where they hoped to have a summer resort. After 2 years they gave up on the idea and rented out both houses during the summer. People wanted to vacation on the lake.

Margaret went to Lake George Central School and on graduation became a Glens Falls Telephone Operator for 2 ½ years. At 21 she married Bill Nelson, who was a member of the Air Force working as Crew Chief at Plattsburg Air Force Base on the B47s. Bill had an opportunity to become a flight engineer, on the C141 so the family relocated to Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.

Margaret held many jobs, including, Assistant Pastry Chef at the Sagamore Hotel, Assistant Salad Woman at the Glens Falls Country Club, and served at different restaurants in Lake George Village.

She had many interests, including the Yankees and Elvis Presley, who was her idol. Margaret was very proud of her extensive Elvis CD collection which averaged around 100. In her senior years, she joined the Lake George Senior Club and was the Secretary. For their monthly lunches Margaret always made her famous cole slaw and carrotaisin salads, which were a big hit. She also enjoyed her time as a member of the Lake George Garden Club.

Left to cherish her memory are her two children: Elizabeth Sublett of Pensacola, Florida, Larry Nelson and his wife, Sue, of Lansdale, Pennsylvania; her only brother, Albert Brand and his wife, Addiline of Briarcliff Manor; her four grandchildren: Tyler Nelson of Stanford, Connecticut, Jessica Gold of Philadelphia, Jenny Sublett of Mississippi, and Johnie Sublett of Georgia.

At Margaret's request there will be no calling hours or funeral services scheduled at this time. A celebration of her life will be in the Springummer of 2021 at the family estate in Diamond Point. Those who wish to attend, please contact Larry Nelson at (267) 264-1534 or [email protected]

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.