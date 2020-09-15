Roy K. McKittrick

Feb. 3, 1948 - Sept. 12, 2020

HUDSON FALLS - Roy K. McKittrick, 72, of Elizabeth Street, passed away Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born Feb. 3, 1948 in Saratoga, he was the son of the late Leon and Mary McKittrick.

Roy enjoyed camping with his wife, Josie at Moffitt Beach State Campground in Speculator. He enjoyed working with his hands, fixing automobiles and carpentry, farming, NASCAR, tractor pulls and taking long drives through Vermont.

In addition to his parents, Roy was predeceased by his wife, Josephine McKittrick; his brother, Leon McKittrick Jr.; his sister, Elizabeth Abare and her husband, Donald; and his nephew, Larry McKittrick.

Survivors include his two daughters, Tressa Tardif and her husband, Joseph, of Proctor, Vermont and Kattie McKittrick and her significant other, Jennie Mattison of Hudson Falls; his five grandchildren, Bain and Kwinlan Tardif of Proctor, Vermont, Camdon McKittrick, Aiden Cook and Selena Mitchell of Hudson Falls, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

A funeral service will follow the calling hour at 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Burial will follow the funeral service at Gansevoort Cemetery in Gansevoort.

Expressions of sympathy may take form of a donation, in loving memory of Roy, to the American Legion, Post No. 574, 72 Pearl St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839.

The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the staff on Tower 2 at Glens Falls Hospital, for their care and compassion.

