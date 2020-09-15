Marion B. Mohan

Dec. 3, 1932 - Sept. 13, 2020

WELLS, Vt. - Marion Briere Mohan died peacefully on Sept. 13, 2020 in Norcross, Georgia.

The daughter of Euclide and Alfina (Tardie) Briere, Marion was born on Dec. 3, 1932 in Pawlet, Vermont.

Marion is survived by her brother, Louis Briere, of Estero, Florida and by her niece, Joan Murray, of Hudson Falls; her nephew, David Davis and his wife, Susan of West Chazy; her nephew, Richard Briere and his wife, Nohemy, of Newton, Massachusetts and her nephew, David Briere and his wife, Lisa, of Norcross, Georgia. Marion also leaves behind many devoted cousins and grandnieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her loving husband of 55 years, George Mohan and a sister, Therese Briere, who died in childhood.

Marion grew up in Wells, Vermont and graduated from Granville High School in 1950. She worked as a payroll clerk at Telescope Furniture in Granville for 42 years. Marion was a devout Catholic and a member of the Catholic Daughters of Salem. She and George lived in Salem for many years but spent summers at their beloved home on Lake St. Catherine, eventually moving to live there year-round. Marion was known by all as a consummate hostess, entertaining guests almost every weekend throughout the springs, summers and falls, and was known for her special holiday meals as well. She was an avid birdwatcher and also enjoyed the harvest of her gardens by canning and freezing a wide variety of fruits and vegetables. Marion was skilled at knitting and gifted her fortunate family members with her beautiful creations.

As she grew older, Marion moved to Queensbury, where she resided at The Terrace at The Glen and was lovingly cared for by her niece, Joan Murray. In 2018, she moved to Norcross, Georgia, to be closer to her godson, David Briere, and his family. In becoming a "southern belle," she said she never missed the snow, but missed her dear friends and family up north. She was always grateful to receive cards and letters and enjoyed reminiscing about her time in Vermont. She will surely be missed by all who knew her!

A committal service will be private and at the convenience of the family. When it is possible for family to travel to the area there will be a public service and celebration of her life.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville, NY.

Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.