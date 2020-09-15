John J. Babé, MD

April 4, 1943 - Sept. 11, 2020

GLENS FALLS - John J. Babé, MD, passed away on Sept. 11, 2020 with loved ones, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born April 4, 1943 the only child of the late John J. Babé and Helen Waldvogel Babé, he was 77 years old.

A cum laude graduate of Georgetown Medical School, Dr. Babé volunteered to serve as a medical officer in the US Coast Guard rising to the rank of Lieutenant Commander. In 1974, Dr. Babé moved to Bolton Landing and spent the next 36 years serving the North Country residents as a family practitioner. Dr. Babé was a talented and committed physician who cared for his patients and advocated for the role of the Family Practitioner in healthcare. He was truly passionate about his work, loving both the academic challenges that medicine provided, but more so the opportunities to help heal people.

Inspired by his mother, John was a lifelong gardener. He loved having his hands in the dirt and transformed all of the properties where he lived. In retirement, gardening became his greatest hobby. Evenings would often find him seated in his Adirondack chair admiring his flowers and talking of which plants would be blooming next. John was a lover of classical music, travel, the arts, and remained up-to date on politics and world events.

John is the beloved husband of Susan Babé of 26 years. He also leaves behind three children from his first marriage to Patricia Babé: Skye, Jessica and Steven, and his two grandchildren: Sydney and Henry. He will be deeply missed and always remembered.

His family wishes to extend sincere thanks to all those who assisted in John's care at Glens Falls Hospital and through in-home services. A special thanks to the many years of dedicated friendship and excellent care afforded to John from Dr. Joseph and Elaine Mihindu and his exceptional staff. To Dr. Darci Giotti-Grubbs and all at the cancer treatment center - you are wonderful caring people. To the IR and CT Scan departments of Glens Falls Hospital who afforded John and I professional and personal care - you are truly caring and devoted people who will not be forgotten - you all went above and beyond.

Burial with military honors will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville. Family welcomes friends and acquaintances. The family asks that expressions of sympathy be sent to a charity of one's choice.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.