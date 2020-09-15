Sandy Lynn Curtis

April 6, 1972 - Aug. 25, 2020

FORT EDWARD - Sandy Lynn Curtis, 48, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at her home.

Born on April 6, 1972, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of Barbara (Belden) Curtis and the late Richard Curtis.

She graduated from South Glens Falls High School.

In her younger years, Sandy enjoyed playing volleyball. Sandy had a passion for cooking.

Left to cherish her memory include her mother, Barbara; her daughter, Cassandra Gitto; her brothers: Scott Curtis and his wife, Jeanne, Randy and Terry Curtis; her nieces and nephew, Sarah, Corey and Nicole Curtis and her significant other, Wayne Doran.

A funeral service is pending and will be conducted at a time and day to be announced.

