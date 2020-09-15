Carol Rae (Washburn) Barcomb

Jan. 2, 1949 - Sept. 10, 2020

LAKE LUZERNE - Carol Rae (Washburn) Barcomb, 71, of Call Street, passed away peacefully Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on Jan. 2, 1949 in Corinth, she was the New Year's baby at Corinth Hospital, and was the daughter of the late Horace "Hod" and Clarenda "Claire" (Allison) Washburn.

Carol graduated from Hadley-Luzerne Central School in 1967.

She went on to work in various business offices, including NDP of Glens Falls and for many years as the office manager for Dr. Mohan Sadana until her retirement in 2018. She particularly enjoyed being a consultant for Home Interiors and Gifts.

Carol's interests included bowling, shooting pool, horse racing, the Lake George Elvis Festival, and traveling with her dear "Kindergarten to Medicare friends", Anne, Barbara, Sharon, Linda, Beth, Paulette, Barb, Patty, Taffy, Jackie and Brenda.

She was also the family's quintessential party planner through which she made everyone feel special.

Carol leaves behind her daughter, Lisa Berg; four granddaughters, Courtney, Chantelle, Shaina and Cheyenne; three great-grandchildren, Paige, Savanna and Joseph; she is also survived by her sister, Cynthia Sherwood (Mark) of Lake Luzerne; her nieces; Corin Kelley (Dan) and Allison Millis (Gary); proud great-aunt to Gregory, Reagan, Kyle, Vivian and Kerrigan; and she was close to all of her cousins.

A graveside service for Carol and also for her mother, Claire, will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 26, at Corinth Rural Cemetery, Route 9N, Corinth, with the Rev. Dean Brown, officiating.

A special thanks to Carol's care givers, Mary, Brenda and Sharon.

The family suggests in lieu of flowers, donations in Carol's memory go to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.