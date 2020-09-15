Leonard J. "Coke" Welsh

May 12, 1928 - Sept. 13, 2020

GREENWICH - Leonard J. "Coke" Welsh, 92, of Greenwich, passed away peacefully Sunday Sept. 13, 2020. He died at home while in the arms of his caregiver, grandson, Cody McLucas. Cody shared that Pop's last words were "Tell everyone I Love them!"

"Coke" as he was called by many, was born May 12, 1928 in Salem. He was the son of the late William and Nancy (McNaughton) Welsh.

"Coke" attended Salem Washington Academy, where he excelled in sports. He then served in the Army from 1950 to 1952.

In 1958, he married Barbara MacDougall. They loved life together for 52 years until her passing in July of 2010. Barbara and Coke started life together in Clifton Park. Where they added a daughter, Nancy to their loving home.

In 2000 Coke and Barbara moved to Greenwich to be closer to Nancy and her husband, Brian McLucas. Brian was very close to Coke and was more like a son than a son-in-law. Brian would bring fresh caught fish for his father-in-law to enjoy as often as he could. The Welsh family had many wonderful and thoughtful neighbors in Clifton Park as well as Greenwich. Coke was a very religious man. He was a member of St. Joseph's Church in Greenwich. He had a very high respect for the Lord and made sure to say his Rosary and Prayers on a daily basis. Coke had a strong work ethic and made sure he supported his family in the best way possible. He worked for Dorn's transportation and the Oneida Motor freight. He then went to work for New Penn Trucking Company and retired from there after 38 years of hard work. He was a member of the Teamster's Local # 294. He was also a member of the American Legion in Troy and the Knights of Columbus in Salem. On the day of Coke's passing he was able to watch his favorite team, The New York Yankees play and win. He loved watching Football on TV, he was a huge fan of the New York Giants and the Notre Dame football teams. He was an avid fan of local sports, lottery tickets, dancing and most of all his family. At the age of 92 he was still quite a corker, happy go lucky man with a very sharp mind!

In addition to his parents, Coke is predeceased by his wife, Barbara MacDougall Welsh and a sister, Dorothy Welsh Macksey.

He is survived by his only daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Brian McLucas of Greenwich; a sister, Mary Alice Welsh Saunders; his grandsons, William LaFreniere, Cody, John and Brian R. McLucas; her great-grandchildren, Kaleb and Kamryn La Freniere and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to give special thanks to Officer LaPorte with the Cambridge-Greenwich Police Department.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at Holy Cross Church, 249 N. Main St., Salem with the Rev. Edward Kacerguis officiating.

Interment with military honors will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Salem. Memorial contributions may be made to the Easton-Greenwich Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 84, Greenwich, NY 12834.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are with the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc. in Salem.