Eleanor Mae Fischer

May 28, 1930 - Sept. 13, 2020

HUDSON FALLS - Eleanor Mae Fischer, 90, lifelong resident of Hudson Falls, died on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, with her son by her side.

Born on May 28, 1930 in Hudson Falls, Ellie was the daughter of the late James L. and Beatrice (Stalker) Brennan.

On June 10, 1951, she married Raymond C. Fischer at St. Joseph's Church in Fort Edward. Ellie and Ray spent 26 years together before his sudden passing on Nov. 20, 1977. She remained in their family home on Third Avenue for 45 years before moving to Earl Towers and later resided at Fort Hudson Nursing Facility.

Throughout her life she worked at various establishments before ending her working career as head cook at Fort Hudson Nursing Home. She would be quick to boast about her macaroni and cheese and let you know it never ever tasted as good as when she made it even after becoming a resident herself. Ellie took great pride in her work and established many lifelong friendships with staff and residents before retiring.

Ellie's other enjoyments included playing bingo, puzzle books, scratch offs, shopping at the Dollar store and watching the Mets. She was helpful to those in need and made it a priority to give of herself whatever she could. It may have been a ride, loan or a meal when she was younger and then in her later years offering her newspaper/flyers and candy or dropping off an ice cream to a fellow resident. She had a generous way about her but also had a funny/sarcastic side that many enjoyed. Known for her one liners and acronyms, Ellie had her grandchildren always laughing. These memories will forever remain with them. Rest in peace you BAB!!

In addition to her parents and husband, she is predeceased by her sisters, Ruth, Marilyn and Frances and her brothers, James and Raymond.

Survivors include her son, Raymond and his wife, Darlene; her grandchildren, Samantha (Andy), Jared (Marissa) and Derek (Alexa); her great grandchildren, Noah, Bryson and Kennedy; her sister, Janice; several nieces, nephews and cousins, and her beloved grand dog, Harlee.

Services will be private, at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in her memory can be made to C.R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital, 100 Park St., Glens Falls, NY 12801 or to Fort Hudson Activity Department, 319 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Ellie's family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the staff at Fort Hudson Nursing Facility (D Wing) for the loving and compassionate care given to her. You are all angels.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., Hudson Falls.

