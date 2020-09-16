Kent Bernard Charles

Nov. 10, 1961 - Sept. 14, 2020

GLENS FALLS - Kent Bernard Charles, born on Nov. 10, 1961, in Glens Falls, passed away after a five year battle with cancer. We are comforted knowing he is now at peace and reunited with his sister, Kris.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Charles and their two children, Jessi and Josh and his beloved dog, Aiko; his mother, Dorothy Kokoletsos and her husband, Jack Kokoletsos; his sister, Kimberly Hans and his brother-in-law, James Hans; his brother, Kevin Charles; his nephew, Stephen Moore and his niece-in-law, Tatiana Moore; several aunts, uncles, cousins and so many friends.

Kent was predeceased by his sister, Kristina Wilson; his infant son, Jacob; his father, Ronald Charles; his mother-in-law, Kathleen Rydzik; his father-in-law, Joseph Rydzik; his grandparents, aunts and uncles.

Kent graduated Glens Falls High School and attended Adirondack Community College before pursuing his fondness for carpentry. As president of Heartwood Crafters, Kent's passion for the trade and commitment to excellence was second to none. A master of his craft, whether a project manager, or augmenting the finer details of a client, he always delivered beautiful creations. Kent genuinely loved life; whether he was hiking the Adirondacks, skiing with his son, or attending music festivals, he never wasted a day, doing what he cherished most with the people he held close.

Kent fought a courageous battle against stomach cancer. He wishes to be remembered not of how he passed but for the life he lived, the family he loved, and the places and things that were dear to him.

A private memorial service will take place at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, followed by calling hours from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Debbie's Dream Foundation in honor of The Charles Family. https:/secure.debbiesdream.orgplientsebbiesdreamonation.jsp?campaign=190&