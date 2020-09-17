Menu
Edward Hart

Dec. 3, 1941 - Sept. 4, 2020

HUDSON FALLS - Edward Hart, 78 passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family and his wife, Anna Hart of 50 years.

He had four children: Bonnie McFarren, Edward Hart III, Kerrie Kirby and Rebecca Hart.

He worked most of his life as a self-employed dairy farmer at his farm on County Route 41 in Hudson Falls.

He loved his grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and extended family.

A graveside service was conducted at The Union Cemetery in Fort Edward for the family. We love and miss him every day.


Published by Post-Star on Sep. 17, 2020.
