Kenneth Charles Blackler

Jan. 7, 1970 - Sept. 16, 2020

SALEM - Kenneth Charles Blackler, 50, of Salem, passed away quietly Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 after a long battle with brain cancer. Kenny joined his beloved wife, Roxana.

He is the son of Claudia Norton Blackler and the late Stephen Paul Blackler, Sr.

Kenny is also survived by a brother, Stephen Paul Blackler, Jr. and his wife Ann Villet; his sister, Laura Lemoine and her husband Allan; his aunts and uncles: Lorraine and Simon Zweighaft, Donna Napoli and her husband Joe, and Patricia Blackler and the late Gary as well as many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. He leaves many friends behind.

He was born in Suffolk County on Jan. 7, 1970 and grew up in Oakdale. He spent his time climbing the Adirondack Mountains, skiing the trails in New York and Vermont, fishing, and building his solar house in Salem.

A special thank you to the wonderful caregivers at Granville Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing and also his many friends.

Services will be held privately.

Those who wish to remember Kenny in a special way, please make a donation to your favorite charity.

The McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc. in Salem is assisting the family.